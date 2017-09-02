Barry Odom remains upbeat despite poor defensive showing in first half (VIDEO)

Mizzou Football defeated in-state foe Missouri State, 72-43, on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in the 2017 season opener. The Bears managed to score 35 first half points and rack up 380 with several big plays in the first half. MSU had scoring plays of 75 and 89 yards on a pair of three-play drives that frustrated Tiger fans at Faurot Field.

Missouri State newcomers Peyton Huslig and Jordan Frazier hooked up on their first touchdown pass and reception as Bears to open the scoring for MSU; the six-yard scoring toss also gave the Bears their first points ever against Mizzo.

Huslig’s 353 passing yards are the most for a Bears quarterback since Ashton Glaser passed for 357 against Murray State on Sept. 15, 2012.

MSU notched its second straight 21-point first quarter in a season opener…The Bears offense converted its first five third-down tries, two of which went for touchdowns on Calan Crowder scoring runs.

Crowder (124 yards) notched his fifth career 100-yard rushing performance in 34 games as a Bear…Malik Earl also registered a career-long with his 89-yard scoring reception in the second quarter en route to a career-best 163 receiving yards. Erik Furmanek reeled in a career-high 91 receiving yards on five catches.

Mizzou Head Coach Barry Odom admitted he may have tried to get too fancy with some of the defensive calls, but at the end of the day, the Tigers needed to tackle better and read their assignments correctly. Watch Odom’s postgame press conference below and remember to follow me on Twitter @Missourisports