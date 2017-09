Kurt Warner is on the podcast. He still talks with his former coach Dick Vermeil at least once a month and I asked him if he could do one play over…not change the result of the play, but have one more chance to run a play and see if something different would happen, which play would that be?

Mizzou kicks off their season tomorrow. I’ll give you my prediction for the season. I will tease you with this. I think they lose at Arkansas, but go .500 in SEC play.