Missourinet 7 a.m. News 9-1-2017

Top Stories: Missouri’s top education official announced this week that statewide results for two key high school exams will not be released this year. Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven says the state received results for end-of-course exams in Algebra I and English II in late July. The Public Defender’s office claims there’s a pattern of racial discrimination in the jury selection process in mid-Missouri’s Cole County. An appeals court reversed one case there in which the prosecutor struck a potential black juror from litigation involving a black defendant.