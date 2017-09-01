Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Grichuk homers, #STLCards top Giants to keep pace in the NL Central

Grichuk homers, #STLCards top Giants to keep pace in the NL Central

By

Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer to back six innings of one-run ball from Michael Wacha as the Cardinals got by the Giants 5-2 in San Francisco.  Wacha is now 10-and-7 on the season.  Tommy Pham collected three hits and drove in two runs for St. Louis, which has traded wins and losses in its last six games.

>>Cardinals Recall Gant, Designate Siegrist

Right-hander John Gant is back with the Cardinals.  He was recalled from Triple-A Memphis before last night’s game in San Francisco.  The 25-year-old had a 3.83 ERA in just over 103 innings with the Redbirds this summer.  The Cards also activated left-hander Kevin Siegrist from the disabled list and designated him for assignment.

>>Flaherty makes his debut

The Cardinals and Giants go at it again tonight in San Francisco.  It’s the second of their four-game series at AT&T Park, with first pitch at 9:15 p.m.  Jack Flaherty makes his big league debut for St. Louis, while San Francisco starts Johnny Cueto.  The Cards are 67-and-66, five games out of the second NL wild card spot.