Grichuk homers, #STLCards top Giants to keep pace in the NL Central

Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer to back six innings of one-run ball from Michael Wacha as the Cardinals got by the Giants 5-2 in San Francisco. Wacha is now 10-and-7 on the season. Tommy Pham collected three hits and drove in two runs for St. Louis, which has traded wins and losses in its last six games.

>>Cardinals Recall Gant, Designate Siegrist

Right-hander John Gant is back with the Cardinals. He was recalled from Triple-A Memphis before last night’s game in San Francisco. The 25-year-old had a 3.83 ERA in just over 103 innings with the Redbirds this summer. The Cards also activated left-hander Kevin Siegrist from the disabled list and designated him for assignment.

>>Flaherty makes his debut

The Cardinals and Giants go at it again tonight in San Francisco. It’s the second of their four-game series at AT&T Park, with first pitch at 9:15 p.m. Jack Flaherty makes his big league debut for St. Louis, while San Francisco starts Johnny Cueto. The Cards are 67-and-66, five games out of the second NL wild card spot.