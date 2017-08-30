Royals end their scoring drought and avoid setting the MLB record

Eric Hosmer hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning as the Royals pulled away for a 6-2 win over the Rays at Kauffman Stadium. It snapped a five-game losing streak. Whit Merrifield and Jorge Bonifacio also homered for KC helping end their scoring drought at 45 innings. The MLB record is held by the 1906 Philadelphia A’s and 1968 Chicago Cubs.

Jake Junis took a shutout into the sixth en route to his sixth win.

The Royals wrap up their three-game series with the Rays tonight at Kauffman Stadium. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. Jason Vargas goes after his 15th win for KC, while Tampa Bay sends former Royals prospect Jake Odorizzi to the mound. The Royals are 65-and-66, nine-and-a-half games back in the AL Central and three out of the second AL wild card spot.