Milwaukee center fielder Keon Broxton made a leaping catch over the wall for the final out in the Brewers 6-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon. St. Louis fell 2 1/2 games behind the second-place Brewers in the NL Central. They trail the Cubs by 5 1/2.

Watch Broxton snag Randal Grichuk’s deep blast to end the game.