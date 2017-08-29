Smith previews President Trump’s Springfield visit; Missouri Democrats want Trump to protect healthcare (AUDIO)

A Missouri Congressman who’s been pushing for President Donald Trump (R) to visit the Show-Me State says the tax code must be reformed.

President Trump is scheduled to travel to Springfield Wednesday afternoon to visit the Loren Cook Company.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, says the President will emphasize tax relief. Smith tells Missourinet the tax code is broken.

“It is 55 times the size of the King James version,” Smith says. “It’s over 70,000 pages. The tax code has been changed more than 6,000 times since 2001.”

Smith, who serves as the House GOP Conference Secretary, will be attending President Trump’s Springfield visit.

“The President’s going to talk about how the tax code’s not working, how we need to win again, how we need to unleash the economy and how we need to be competitive around the world,” says Smith.

Smith has been trying to get the President to come to Missouri, telling a Missourinet reporter in Jefferson City in March that “Donald Trump will make it to Missouri.”

The Missouri Democratic Party (MDP) will hold a Tuesday afternoon Springfield news conference, outside the Historic City Hall. MDP Chairman Stephen Webber will brief reporters at 1:30, and Webber will be joined by State Reps. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, and others.

“If Donald Trump wants to come to town (Springfield), we’re going to send a loud and clear message that he needs to stop trying to take healthcare away from Missourians,” Webber says in a press advisory.

President Trump tweeted Sunday that Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill (D) opposes “big tax cuts”, and he predicts Republicans will unseat her in 2018.

Smith, who represents 30 counties in southern Missouri, says he agrees with former Democratic President John F. Kennedy, who said that the “soundest” way to raise tax revenues was to cut taxes.

“We have to increase our GDP (gross domestic product) and the best way to do it is to make sure people have more of their hard-earned dollars, that they can choose to spend the way that they wish to do,” Smith says.

Congressman Smith was a delegate at the 2016 GOP National Convention in Cleveland.

The White House says Air Force One is scheduled to land at the Springfield-Branson National Airport Wednesday afternoon at 1:55. The Loren Cook event is scheduled to begin at 2:30.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, Lt. Governor Mike Parson, State Treasurer Eric Schmitt, U.S. Rep. Billy Long, R-Springfield, and others are also scheduled to attend Wednesday’s event with President Trump.

The Loren Cook company’s website says they’re proud “to be an innovator in the design and manufacture of fans, blowers, gravity vents, laboratory exhaust systems and energy recovery ventilators.”

Click here to listen to the full five-minute interview between Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and Missouri Congressman Jason Smith, which was recorded on August 28, 2017: