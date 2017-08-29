Royals scoreless stretch reaches 43 innings. Club is closing in on MLB record

The Royals extended their scoreless streak to 43 innings, five shy of the record, getting shut out for a fourth straight game in a 12-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. The 1968 Chicago Cubs and the 1906 Philadelphia Athletics hold the major league record at 48 innings.

Ned Yost says the losing is starting to take a toll on the team. After the Royals nine-game win streak on July 28, the Royals were two games out of first place, but since then are 10-19.

Ian Kennedy gave up seven runs in less than three innings to fall to 4-and-10. Lorenzo Cain had the only two hits for the Royals. Kennedy is winless in a club record 17 consecutive home starts.

The Royals have optioned pitcher Eric Skoglund back to Triple-A Omaha. He was lit up for seven runs in just an inning and a third in Sunday’s 12-0 loss to the Indians in Cleveland. Skoglund was filling in for the injured Danny Duffy. The Royals recalled left-hander Brian Flynn, who pitched in relief last night against the Rays.

The Royals and Rays go at it again tonight at “The K.” It’s the second of their three-game series, with Jake Junis slated to oppose Tampa Bay’s Alex Cobb. The Royals are third in the AL Central at 64-and-66, 10 games behind the first-place Indians and now three games out of the second AL wild card spot.