Danny Duffy fell asleep at a Burger King…arrested for DUI. #Royals GM Moore – “Obviously disappointed.”

Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy was arrested under suspicion of DUI Sunday 7:30 p.m. in Overland Park, Kansas, according to a Overland Park police spokesperson. Police were called after Duffy fell asleep in his car in a Burger King drive-through. According to WHB reporter Kevin Kietzman said, the pitcher fell asleep while in the drive-thru line. He reportedly tried to get someone to drive his car for him in order to avoid an arrest and was trying to jump into the passenger seat when police arrived.

Royals GM Dayton Moore released the following statement.

“We are obviously disappointed in the news we have received regarding Danny Duffy’s DUI arrest on Sunday night. Danny was not part of the team traveling back from Cleveland on Sunday because he had returned to Kansas City a day earlier to undergo an MRI examination. We are still in the early stages of gathering the details, but I do know that Danny has always been accountable as a member of this organization and we expect the same accountability from him as this process moves forward. We obviously do not condone anyone driving while under the influence, but this is now a legal matter and we will allow the process to unfold and cannot comment any further.”

The embarrassment continues not only on the field for the ball club, but also off.