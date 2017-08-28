The Bill Pollock Show–My prediction comes true on #MayweatherMcGregor – #Chiefs run game still in good shape – #Royals shoot blanks in Cleveland (PODCAST)

I told you on Friday I would not pay to watch this farce of a fight…and I didn’t. Instead I watched the first three rounds for free on Periscope until the app caught on and shut it down. At least Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor tried to box each other. McGregor looked like a joke and Floyd technically picked him apart.

The fight played out exactly how I expected and I think it makes MMA look like a second-rate sport.

The Chiefs lose their top running back Spencer Ware. You’ll hear from the Chiefs trainer who explains what happened. Coach Andy Reid thinks they’ll be fine at that position.

The Royals got shutout all weekend in Cleveland. Goodbye division and as I’ve been saying since July 31…so long wild card and playoffs.

We hit the “poop” trifecta…has there ever been a time when a story on #2 has become the #1 news item across the country. We’ll go coast-to-coast with the story, plus get the latest on the pooping bandit in St. Joe, MO!