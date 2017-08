The Chiefs traded a fourth-round pick in 2019 to the Buffalo Bills for linebacker Reggie Ragland. The Chiefs released veteran inside linebacker Josh Mauga.

The 23 year old Ragland was a second round pick by the Bills in the 2016 NFL Draft. The Alabama All-American was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2015, his senior year at Alabama. He finished with two tackles during the SEC Championship game against the Missouri Tigers in 2014, a game the Tide won 42-13.