Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Cardinals fall in extras after Morrison’s second homer for Rays

Cardinals fall in extras after Morrison’s second homer for Rays

By

Logan Morrison hit his second homer of the game in the 10th inning to lead the Tampa Bay Rays past the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Sunday. Morrison went deep off Sam Tuivailala into the right-center field bleachers with one out in the 10th inning for 31st homer this season, a career high.

Kolten Wong went deep in the eighth to make it 2-1. It was his second homer in three games and fourth of the season. Matt Carpenter tied it in the eighth with his 17th homer this season.

Cardinals right-hander Lance Lynn allowed two runs and six hits over seven innings, striking out eight and walking three.