Sub-par performance for Wacha, #STLCards lose to Rays

The Rays jumped ahead with a four-run, third inning as the Rays rolled the Cardinals, 7-3, in St. Louis.  Adeiny Hechavarria highlighted the frame with a two-run double, and Steven Souza Junior added a solo shot.  Michael Wacha got chased in the fourth inning, falling to 9-and-7.

Sergio Romo tossed two scoreless innings of relief to get the win.  Tampa has won four of its past five games.

Kolten Wong homered for the Cards in defeat.   The Cards have dropped five-of-six.  St. Louis did not lose any ground in the Central, with Milwaukee and Chicago losing Friday night as well.

— Central Division —

W L PCT GB Streak
Cubs        68 59 .535 0  -2
Brewers   66 63 .512 3  -2
Cardinals 64 64 .500 4.5 -2
Pirates     61 68 .473 8  -2
Reds        55 74 .426 14 2