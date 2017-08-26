Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / #Royals fall further in the Central. Shutout by Cleveland

#Royals fall further in the Central. Shutout by Cleveland

By

Ryan Merritt and three relievers put together a shutout as the Indians blanked the Royals, 4-0, in Cleveland.  Merritt gave up seven hits and no runs over six-and-two-thirds innings for his first win of 2017.  Francisco Lindor clubbed a two-run homer for the Tribe.  Giovanny Urshela smacked an RBI-double as Cleveland improved to 71-and-56.  The Royals ended with eight hits, but went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.  Jason Vargas took the loss for KC, which fell to 64-and-63.

— Central Division —

W L PCT GB Streak
Indians  71 56 .559 0  2
Twins    66 62 .516 5.5 1
Royals   64 63 .504 7  -2
Tigers    55 72 .433 16 -1
Sox       51 76 .402 20 3