High school football scores from 8/25/17 #MSHSAA #MOPREPS

8-Man
Chilhowee 52, DeKalb 6
Mound City 64, Stewartsville 12
Norborne 76, Northwest (Hughesville) 14
North Andrew 58, St. Joseph Christian 26
Pattonsburg 72, Braymer 44
Rock Port 74, South Nodaway 0
Sacred Heart 53, Greenfield 16
South Holt 64, Southwest (Livingston County) 16
Stanberry 72, Albany 20
Tarkio 66, North Nodaway 20
Worth County 74, North Shelby 8
Class 1
Adrian 27, Drexel 8
Archie 37, Midway 0
Ash Grove 31, Stockton 26
Bishop LeBlond 27, East Buchanan 20
Buffalo 59, Pleasant Hope 0
Chaffee 38, Portageville 32
Concordia 33, Orrick 18
Crest Ridge 28, Santa Fe 6
Fair Grove 28, Skyline 26
Fayette 18, Scotland County 15
Hallsville 41, Mark Twain 6
Hayti 60, Charleston 15
Hollister 29, Cabool 6
Jasper 46, Diamond 40
Kelly 27, Crystal City 6
Knob Noster 72, Lone Jack 13
Lathrop 49, South Harrison 0
Lincoln 42, Appleton City 0
Lockwood 47, Rich Hill 7
Marionville 33, Willow Springs 6
Maysville 22, Mid-Buchanan 14
Monroe City 42, Macon 28
North Callaway 47, Tipton 0
Paris 13, Salisbury 0
Penney 50, Gallatin 6
Pierce City 31, Liberal 16
Plattsburg 48, Lincoln College Prep 18
Polo 53, Slater 36
Princeton 38, North Platte 0
Sarcoxie 27, Commerce (Okla.) 12
Schuyler County 24, Harrisburg 20
Scott City 21, St. Vincent 3
South Callaway 55, Milan 7
South Shelby 64, Louisiana 0
Sweet Springs 34, St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 6
Thayer 54, Central (New Madrid County) 24
Valle Catholic 35, Ste. Genevieve 6
Wellington-Napoleon 34, West Platte 30
West Hancock (Ill.) 42, Putnam County 3
Westran 31, Carrollton 22
Windsor 34, Miller 25
Class 2
Ash Grove 31, Stockton 26
Aurora 28, Liberty (Mountain View) 21
Ava 56, Forsyth 6
Bishop LeBlond 27, East Buchanan 20
Boonville 23, Holden 19
Brentwood 19, Jennings 0
Brookfield 36, Highland 6
Butler 52, Sherwood 7
Cardinal Ritter 41, Christian 19
Caruthersville 33, Malden 7
Centralia 42, Clark County 14
Clopton 36, Missouri Military Academy 0
East Prairie 46, Jefferson (Festus) 45
Fair Grove 28, Skyline 26
Fredericktown 56, Herculaneum 28
Fulton 47, Versailles 23
Hallsville 41, Mark Twain 6
Hayti 60, Charleston 15
Hermann 42, Cuba 28
Jasper 46, Diamond 40
Kelly 27, Crystal City 6
Knob Noster 72, Lone Jack 13
Lamar 63, East Newton 0
Lathrop 49, South Harrison 0
Lawson 34, Lafayette County 10
Lexington 54, Trenton 14
Marionville 33, Willow Springs 6
Mexico 28, California 14
Miller Career Academy 36, Carnahan 8
Monroe City 42, Macon 28
Mountain Grove 56, Strafford 14
North Callaway 47, Tipton 0
Palmyra 42, Bowling Green 6
Pembroke Hill 20, El Dorado Springs 18
Perryville 7, St. Pius X (Festus) 0
South Callaway 55, Milan 7
St. James 42, Houston 0
Sweet Springs 34, St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 6
Trinity Catholic 45, Duchesne 0
Warsaw 28, Cole Camp 22 (ot)
Westran 31, Carrollton 22
Winfield 28, Montgomery County 16
Class 3
Aurora 28, Liberty (Mountain View) 21
Blair Oaks 46, Oak Grove 7
Boonville 23, Holden 19
Brentwood 19, Jennings 0
Buffalo 59, Pleasant Hope 0
Cardinal Ritter 41, Christian 19
Cassville 39, Reeds Spring 28
Central (Cape Girardeau) 28, St. Charles West 19
Central (Park Hills) 22, MICDS 20
Clopton 36, Missouri Military Academy 0
Eldon 72, Owensville 69
Excelsior Springs 41, Cameron 0
Fredericktown 56, Herculaneum 28
Fulton 47, Versailles 23
Gateway 38, Normandy Collaborative 20
Hollister 29, Cabool 6
Kirksville 49, Chillicothe 8
Lamar 63, East Newton 0
Maryville 40, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 20
McCluer South-Berkeley 44, McCluer North 0
Mexico 28, California 14
Miller Career Academy 36, Carnahan 8
Monett 28, Logan-Rogersville 6
Mt. Vernon 16, Springfield Catholic 14
Nevada 36, Center 28
Odessa 23, Clinton 0
Pembroke Hill 20, El Dorado Springs 18
Plattsburg 48, Lincoln College Prep 18
Pleasant Hill 17, Moberly 14
Poplar Bluff 35, Dexter 12
Richmond 64, Northeast (Kansas City) 26
Seneca 27, Osage 7
Sikeston 37, Kennett 30
Soldan International Studies 20, Lutheran South 19
Southern Boone 31, Wright City 28
St. Clair 35 Potosi 7
St. James 42, Houston 0
Sullivan 21, Festus 20
Thayer 54, Central (New Madrid County) 24
Trinity Catholic 45, Duchesne 0
Valle Catholic 35, Ste. Genevieve 6
Winfield 28, Montgomery County 16
Class 4
Carl Junction 39, Republic 0
Central (Cape Girardeau) 28, St. Charles West 19
Central (Park Hills) 22, MICDS 20
DeSoto 38, Bishop DuBourg 0
Excelsior Springs 41, Cameron 0
Farmington 13, North County 0
Fox 49, Clayton 7
Ft. Zumwalt East 53, Francis Howell North 44
Gateway 38, Normandy Collaborative 20
Grain Valley 39, Benton 36
Grandview 38, Park Hill South 22
Harrisonville 12, Savannah 8
Hillcrest 58, Glendale 24
Kearney 20, Raytown South 0
Kirksville 49, Chillicothe 8
Ladue Horton Watkins 24, St. Louis University 14
Lafayette (St. Joseph) 44, Central (St. Joseph) 42
McDonald County 14, Marshfield 7
Moberly 14, Pleasant Hill 17
Nevada 36, Center 28
Oakville 53, Hillsboro 52 (4ot)
Pacific 47, Washington 14
Parkway Central 36, Parkway South 20
Parkway North 56, Marquette 45
Perryville 7, St. Pius X (Festus) 0
Platte County 42, Oak Park 7
Quincy Notre Dame (Ill.) 39, Hannibal 21
Richmond 64, Northeast (Kansas City) 26
Ritenour 44, McCluer 6
Parkway West 16, Rockwood Summit 14
Rolla 36, Kickapoo 29
Seckman 27, Affton 22
Sikeston 37, Kennett 30
Smith-Cotton 62, Marshall 28
Smithville 43, Winnetonka 0
St. Charles 42, Windsor (Imperial) 35
St. Clair 35, Potosi 7
St. Francis Borgia 52, Union 14
Sullivan 21, Festus 20
Timberland 48, Liberty (Wentzville) 7
Warrensburg 47, Van Horn (Independence) 14
Warrenton 35, Troy Buchanan 28
Webb City 28, Carthage 7
West Plains 25, Camdenton 24
Westminster Christian Academy 21, St. Dominic 0
Willard 28, Bolivar 24
Class 5
Battle 54, Holt 26
Carl Junction 39, Republic 0
Chaminade 40, Belleville East 13
Fort Osage 56, Truman 7
Francis Howell Central 58, Ft. Zumwalt South 13
Ft. Zumwalt East 53, Francis Howell North 44
Ft. Zumwalt North 45, Ft. Zumwalt West 35
Grandview 38, Park Hill South 22
Hillcrest 58, Glendale 24
Joplin 44, Parkview 36
Lafayette (St. Joseph) 44, Central (St. Joseph) 42
Lafayette (Wildwood) 30, Hazelwood East 12
Lebanon 35, Waynesville 28
Liberty 43, Belton 17
Lighthouse Christian HSA (Mo.) 38, Central (Springfield) 16
Lindbergh 45, Jackson 19
Nixa 21, Branson 19
Oakville 53, Hillsboro 52
Ozark 38, Neosho 7
Pacific 47, Washington 14
Parkway Central 36, Parkway South 20
Parkway West 16, Rockwood Summit 14
Pattonville 34, Mehlville 14
Platte County 42, Oak Park 7
Poplar Bluff 35, Dexter 12
Raytown 28, Liberty North 27
Smith-Cotton 62, Marshall 28
Staley 44, North Kansas City 6
Timberland 48, Liberty (Wentzville) 7
Vianney 49, Cahokia 6
Webb City 28, Carthage 7
Webster Groves 32, Hickman 21
Willard 28, Bolivar 24
William Chrisman 28, Ruskin 7
Class 6
Blue Springs 19, Lee’s Summit West 6
Christian Brothers (Tenn.) 36, Christian Brothers College 27
Eureka 26, Francis Howell 13
Fox 49, Clayton 7
Francis Howell Central 58, Ft. Zumwalt South 13
Ft. Zumwalt North 45, Ft. Zumwalt West 35
Hazelwood Central 34, O’Fallon (Ill.) 3
Joplin 44, Parkview 36
Kirkwood 35, Jefferson City 7
Ladue Horton Watkins 24, St. Louis University 14
Lafayette (Wildwood) 30, Hazelwood East 12
Lee’s Summit North 65, Raymore-Peculiar 27
Lindbergh 45, Jackson 19
McCluer South-Berkeley 44, McCluer North 0
Parkway North 56, Marquette 45
Pattonville 34, Mehlville 14
Ritenour 44, McCluer 6
Rock Bridge 45, DeSmet 24
Rockhurst 27, Blue Springs South 7
Rolla 36, Kickapoo 29
Seckman 27, Affton 22
Troy Buchanan 28, Warrenton 35