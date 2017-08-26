Missourinet

High school football scores from 8/25/17 #MSHSAA #MOPREPS

8-Man

Chilhowee 52, DeKalb 6

Mound City 64, Stewartsville  12

Norborne 76, Northwest (Hughesville) 14

North Andrew 58, St. Joseph Christian 26

Pattonsburg 72, Braymer  44

Rock Port 74, South Nodaway  0

Sacred Heart 53, Greenfield 16

South Holt 64, Southwest (Livingston County)  16

Stanberry 72, Albany 20

Tarkio  66, North Nodaway 20

Worth County  74, North Shelby 8

 

Class 1

Adrian 27, Drexel 8

Archie 37, Midway 0

Ash Grove 31, Stockton 26

Bishop LeBlond 27, East Buchanan 20

Buffalo 59, Pleasant Hope 0

Chaffee 38, Portageville  32

Concordia 33, Orrick 18

Crest Ridge 28, Santa Fe  6

Fair Grove 28, Skyline 26

Fayette 18, Scotland County 15

Hallsville 41, Mark Twain 6

Hayti 60, Charleston 15

Hollister 29, Cabool 6

Jasper 46, Diamond 40

Kelly  27, Crystal City 6

Knob Noster 72, Lone Jack 13

Lathrop 49, South Harrison 0

Lincoln 42, Appleton City  0

Lockwood  47, Rich Hill 7

Marionville 33, Willow Springs 6

Maysville 22, Mid-Buchanan 14

Monroe City 42, Macon 28

North Callaway 47, Tipton 0

Paris 13, Salisbury 0

Penney 50, Gallatin 6

Pierce City 31, Liberal 16

Plattsburg 48, Lincoln College Prep 18

Polo 53, Slater 36

Princeton 38, North Platte 0

Sarcoxie 27, Commerce (Okla.) 12

Schuyler County 24, Harrisburg 20

Scott City 21, St. Vincent 3

South Callaway 55, Milan 7

South Shelby 64, Louisiana 0

Sweet Springs  34, St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 6

Thayer 54, Central (New Madrid County) 24

Valle Catholic 35, Ste. Genevieve 6

Wellington-Napoleon 34, West Platte 30

West Hancock (Ill.) 42, Putnam County 3

Westran 31, Carrollton 22

Windsor 34, Miller 25

 

Class 2

Aurora 28, Liberty (Mountain View) 21

Ava 56, Forsyth  6

Boonville 23, Holden 19

Brentwood 19, Jennings 0

Brookfield 36, Highland 6

Butler 52, Sherwood 7

Cardinal Ritter 41, Christian 19

Caruthersville 33, Malden 7

Centralia 42, Clark County 14

Clopton 36, Missouri Military Academy 0

East Prairie 46, Jefferson (Festus) 45

Fredericktown 56, Herculaneum 28

Fulton 47, Versailles 23

Hermann 42, Cuba 28

Lamar 63, East Newton 0

Lawson 34, Lafayette County 10

Lexington 54, Trenton 14

Mexico 28, California 14

Miller Career Academy 36, Carnahan 8

Mountain Grove 56, Strafford 14

Palmyra 42, Bowling Green  6

Pembroke Hill 20, El Dorado Springs 18

Perryville  7, St. Pius X (Festus) 0

St. James 42, Houston 0

Trinity Catholic 45, Duchesne 0

Warsaw 28, Cole Camp  22 (ot)

Winfield  28, Montgomery County  16

 

Class 3

Blair Oaks 46, Oak Grove 7

Cassville 39, Reeds Spring 28

Central (Cape Girardeau) 28, St. Charles West 19

Central (Park Hills) 22, MICDS 20

Eldon  72, Owensville 69

Excelsior Springs 41, Cameron 0

Gateway 38, Normandy Collaborative 20

Kirksville 49, Chillicothe 8

Maryville 40, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 20

McCluer South-Berkeley 44, McCluer North 0

Monett 28, Logan-Rogersville 6

Mt. Vernon 16, Springfield Catholic 14

Nevada 36, Center 28

Odessa 23, Clinton 0

Pleasant Hill 17, Moberly 14

Poplar Bluff 35, Dexter 12

Richmond 64, Northeast (Kansas City) 26

Seneca 27, Osage 7

Sikeston 37, Kennett 30

Soldan International Studies 20, Lutheran South 19

Southern Boone 31, Wright City 28

St. Clair 35 Potosi 7

Sullivan 21, Festus 20

Class 4

Carl Junction 39, Republic 0

DeSoto 38, Bishop DuBourg  0

Farmington 13, North County 0

Fox 49, Clayton 7

Ft. Zumwalt East 53, Francis Howell North 44

Grain Valley 39, Benton 36

Grandview 38, Park Hill South 22

Harrisonville 12, Savannah 8

Hillcrest 58, Glendale 24

Kearney 20, Raytown South 0

Ladue Horton Watkins 24, St. Louis University 14

Lafayette (St. Joseph) 44, Central (St. Joseph) 42

McDonald County 14, Marshfield 7

Oakville 53, Hillsboro 52 (4ot)

Pacific 47, Washington 14

Parkway Central 36, Parkway South 20

Parkway North 56, Marquette 45

Platte County  42, Oak Park 7

Quincy Notre Dame (Ill.) 39, Hannibal  21

Ritenour 44, McCluer 6

Parkway West 16, Rockwood Summit 14

Rolla 36, Kickapoo 29

Seckman 27, Affton 22

Smith-Cotton 62, Marshall  28

Smithville 43, Winnetonka 0

St. Charles 42, Windsor (Imperial) 35

St. Francis Borgia 52, Union 14

Timberland 48, Liberty (Wentzville) 7

Warrensburg 47, Van Horn (Independence) 14

Warrenton 35, Troy Buchanan 28

Webb City 28, Carthage 7

West Plains 25, Camdenton 24

Westminster Christian Academy 21, St. Dominic 0

Willard 28, Bolivar 24

 

Class 5

Battle 54, Holt 26

Chaminade 40, Belleville East 13

Fort Osage 56, Truman 7

Francis Howell Central 58, Ft. Zumwalt South 13

Ft. Zumwalt East 53, Francis Howell North 44

Ft. Zumwalt North 45, Ft. Zumwalt West 35

Joplin 44, Parkview 36

Lafayette (Wildwood) 30, Hazelwood East 12

Lebanon 35, Waynesville 28

Liberty 43, Belton 17

Lighthouse Christian HSA (Mo.) 38, Central (Springfield) 16

Lindbergh 45, Jackson 19

Nixa 21, Branson 19

Ozark 38, Neosho  7

Pattonville 34, Mehlville 14

Raytown 28, Liberty North 27

Staley 44, North Kansas City 6

Vianney 49, Cahokia 6

Webster Groves 32, Hickman 21

William Chrisman 28, Ruskin 7

 

Class 6

Blue Springs 19, Lee’s Summit West 6

Christian Brothers (Tenn.) 36, Christian Brothers College 27

Eureka 26, Francis Howell 13

Hazelwood Central 34, O’Fallon (Ill.) 3

Kirkwood 35, Jefferson City 7

Lee’s Summit North 65, Raymore-Peculiar 27

Rock Bridge 45, DeSmet 24

Rockhurst 27, Blue Springs South 7

Troy Buchanan 28, Warrenton 35