Trump to kick off tax policy campaign next week in Missouri

For the first time in more than a decade, a sitting president will visit Springfield. President Donald Trump, R, will be in the Queen City on Wednesday to launch a campaign to overhaul the nation’s tax policy. The time and location of his speech has not been disclosed.

In a state that he carried by 19 points in November’s general election, this will be Trump’s first presidential visit to Missouri. The president is making a stop in the region represented by southwest Republican Congressman Billy Long, who is a devoted Trump supporter. Trump will be making several other appearances throughout the country in the coming week to rally support for changes to America’s tax structure.

Congress is expected to consider next month Trump’s tax plan which includes a tax cut for business owners.

The timing of news about Trump’s visit comes as an editorial runs in today’s Washington Post by former U.S. Senator Jack Danforth, R-Missouri, that criticizes the president.

“We are the party of the Union, and he is the most divisive president in our history. There hasn’t been a more divisive person in national politics since George Wallace,” writes Danforth.

Wallace was an Alabama governor in the 1960s who supported segregation.