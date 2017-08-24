Zeke will play in Cowboys next preseason game

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will play in Saturday’s

preseason game against the Oakland Raiders, coach Jason Garrett

announced.

Elliott was a former high school star at John Burroughs High School.

When asked by reporters on Thursday whether Elliott will play this

weekend, Garrett was succinct with his response: “Yes.”

Elliott, who is expected to play anywhere from eight to 12 snaps,

took turns with the first-team offense going against the scout team

in Wednesday’s practice. He played 14 snaps and had seven carries

for 48 yards in the third preseason game last year against the

Seattle Seahawks.

The 22-year-old Elliott faces a six-game suspension for violating

the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The ban stems from the league’s

13 month-long investigation into domestic violence accusations made

against Elliott by former girlfriend Tiffany Thompson.

Elliott has denied the allegations and plans to appeal the ruling

on Aug. 29 before league-appointed arbitrator Harold Henderson.

The suspension is scheduled to begin Sept. 2 and Elliott is

eligible to return to the Cowboys’ roster on Oct. 23, one day after

the team’s Week 7 road game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Elliott is coming off a sensational rookie season in which he

rushed for a Cowboys rookie-record 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.