Weaver slows down San Diego as Cards even series

Rookie starter Luke Weaver fired a gem as the Cardinals knocked off the Padres, 6-2, in St. Louis. Weaver struck out 10 over seven innings of three-hit, shutout ball to secure the win. Jedd Gyorko plated two and Tommy Pham drilled an RBI double.

Weaver says his fastball command was great.

Manuel Margot had an RBI triple and Cory Spangenberg went deep for San Diego. Jhoulys Chacin was charged with the loss, falling to 11-and-9.

The rubber match of the three-game set is Thursday.

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny says winning starter Luke Weaver pitched a great game.