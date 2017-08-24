Hosmer hits first walk-off homer against former teammate as Royals top the Rox (VIDEO)

Eric Hosmer hit a three-run homer off former teammate and good friend Greg Holland with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Royals a 6-4 win over the Rockies at Kauffman Stadium. Hosmer finished 3-for-4 with four RBI for KC, which won its third straight game. Whit Merrifield went 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored in the win. Brandon Maurer got credit for the win. Holland blew his fourth save and fell to 2-and-5 with the loss. Nolan Arenado hit his 29th home run and Charlie Blackmon his 30th for Colorado, which dropped its fourth in-a-row.

Hosmer says it was great to finally hit his first career walk-off homer.

— Central Division —

W L PCT GB Streak

Indians 69 56 .552 0 -2

Twins 65 61 .516 4.5 -1

Royals 64 61 .512 5 3

Tigers 54 71 .432 15 -2

White Sox 49 76 .392 20 1