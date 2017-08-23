The Bill Pollock Show–ESPN pulls Robert Lee from Virginia broadcast, draws harsh criticism, but it was a smart move (PODCAST)

ESPN has decided to pull Asian broadcaster Robert Lee from the network’s planned broadcast of William & Mary vs Virginia on September 2nd because of the protests surrounding Robert E Lee’s statue.

As ridiculous as the comparison is between the two Lee’s, the network would rather put this behind them now, instead of dealing with another controversy once the season started. Because, you know, Snowflakes would have accused ESPN of purposely assigning someone with the name Robert Lee to appear in Charlottesville.

ESPN is in a no-win situation…deal with the fall out now instead of after the football season starts…smart move.

Mizzou football suffers an injury at a weak position on defense…what this means moving forward for the Tigers.

The Mizzou basketball non-conference schedule is released. They should have double-digit wins before the calendar flips to 2018.

The back end of the Royals and Cardinals bullpens are hurting…this is not good for either team’s playoff chances.