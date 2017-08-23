High school football rankings for week 2 of the 2017 season

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Blue Springs (15) 1-0, 150, 1

2. CBC, 1-0, 135, 2

3. Kirkwood, 1-0, 120, 4

4. Park Hill, 1-0, 95, 5

5. Eureka, 10-2, 88, 6

6. Hazelwood Central, 1-0, 70, 7

7. Lee’s Summit West, 1-0, 45, NR

8. Raymore-Peculiar, 1-0, 44, 8

9. Rock Bridge, 1-0, 29, NR

10. Rockhurst, 0-1, 21, 3

Dropped out: No. 9 Blue Springs South, No. 10 Francis Howell

Also receiving votes: Francis Howell (1-0), 14; Jefferson City (1-0) 9; Springfield Kickapoo (1-0), 5

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Vianney (15), 1-0, 150, 1

2. Fort Zumwalt North, 1-0, 132, 2

3. Staley, 1-0, 126, 3

4. Battle, 1-0, 104, 4

5. Liberty, 1-0, 86, 5

6. Glendale, 1-0, 61, 8

7. Fort Osage, 1-0, 53, 9

8. Chaminade, 0-1, 47, 6

9. Ozark, 1-0, 28, NR

10. Park Hill South, 1-0, 22, 10

Dropped out: No. 7 Carthage

Also receiving votes: Carthage (0-1), 11; William Chrisman (1-0) 4; Jackson (1-0), 4

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Webb City (14), 1-0, 149, 1

2. Hannibal, 1-0, 121, 6

3. Harrisonville, 1-0, 102, 7

4. Carl Junction, 0-1, 88, 4

5. MICDS (1), 1-0, 77, 8

6. Kearney, 0-1, 73, 5

7. Parkway Central, 1-0, 56, NR

8. Camdenton, 1-0, 48, 9

9. Raytown South, 1-0, 47, 10

10. Ladue, 0-1, 25, 2

Dropped out: No. 3 Parkway North

Also receiving votes: Parkway North (0-1), 23; Platte County (1-0), 9; Grain Valley (1-0), 7

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. McCluer South-Berkeley (10), 1-0, 141, 1

2. Maryville (4), 1-0, 137, 2

3. Blair Oaks, 1-0, 108, 4

4. Miller Career (1), 0-1, 106, 3

5. Center, 1-0, 100, 5

6. Park Hills Central, 1-0, 73, 7

7. Southern Boone, 1-0, 41, T10

8. Monett, 1-0, 31, 9

9. Mt. Vernon, 1-0, 25, NR

10. Osage, 1-0, 18;

Dropped out: No. 6 Owensville, No. 8 Reeds Spring, No. T10 Orchard Farm

Also receiving votes: Oak Grove (1-0), 10; Reeds Spring (1-0), 10; Owensville (0-1), 9; Springfield Catholic (1-0), 8; Eldon (1-0), 5; O’Fallon Christian (1-0), 2; Cassville (0-1), 1

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lamar (15), 1-0, 150, 1

2. Trinity, 0-0, 135, 2

3. Mountain Grove, 1-0, 114, 3

4. Lutheran North, 1-0, 104, 4

5. Ava, 1-0, 80, 5

6. Centralia, 1-0, 78, 6

7. South Callaway, 1-0, 55, 10

8. Cardinal Ritter, 1-0, 42, 9

9. Mtn. View-Liberty, 0-1, 26, 7

10. Brentwood, 1-0, 19, 10

Also receiving votes: Malden (1-0), 15; Lexington (1-0), 4; Macon (1-0), 3

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Hamilton-Penney (15), 1-0, 150, 1

2. Valle Catholic, 1-0, 127, T2

3. Monroe City, 1-0, 121, T2

4. Marceline, 1-0, 102, 4

5. Lincoln, 1-0, 82, 6

6. Hayti, 1-0, 63, NR

7. Westran, 1-0, 58, 7

8. Pierce City, 1-0, 51, 9

9. Thayer, 0-1, 20, 5

10. Lockwood, 1-0, 17, 10

Dropped out: No. 8 Cass-Midway

Also receiving votes: Wellington-Napoleon (1-0), 16; Plattsburg (1-0), 9; Cass-Midway (0-1), 7; South Shelby (1-0), 2