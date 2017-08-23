Cardinals collapse in the seventh against Padres

A six-run seventh inning led to the Cardinals’ undoing in a 12-4 loss to the Padres at Busch Stadium. Matt Bowman gave up three runs without retiring a batter as San Diego snapped a 4-4 tie. Jedd Gyorko, Stephen Piscotty and Yadier Molina all homered for St. Louis, but the Cards have lost six of their last eight.

Yangervis Solarte drove in a career high six RBIs for the Padres, including a three-run double off starter Lance Lynn. Lynn needed 64 pitches to get through the first three innings.

Gyorko and Piscotty hit back-to-back homers to tie the game at 3-3 the fourth. Gyorko’s two-run homer was his seventh in seven career games against his former club, and it was Piscotty’s first homer since June 18. Molina’s solo homer in the sixth drove Richard out of the game and tied it 4-4. He passed Ted Simmons for 12th on the Cardinals’ career hit list (1705) and tied George Hendrick at 17th for homers (123).