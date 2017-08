Alcides Escobar and Cheslor Cuthbert each drove in three runs as the Royals stumped the Indians, 7-4, in Kansas City. Cuthbert homered and added a two-run single. Jason Hammel tossed six innings of three-run ball to earn the win as the Royals prevented the sweep at home. Danny Salazar gave up 12 hits and six runs over four-and-two-thirds innings to take the loss for Cleveland. Francisco Lindor clubbed a two-run homer in defeat.