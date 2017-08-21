Experience the eclipse across Missouri (links to national, local live coverage)

NASA will be doing play-by-play coverage during Monday’s eclipse, “Through the Eyes of NASA” — NASA Television Coverage of the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse — from the College of Charleston, SC from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST

https://www.nasa.gov/multimedia/nasatv/index.html#public

St. Joseph will be the fifth-largest city along the eclipse path and expects between 50,000 and 500,000 people on Monday. Missourinet affiliate KFEQ will shared St. Joseph’s experience before and during the two minutes and 38 seconds of totality.

Click here for KFEQ coverage in St. Joseph, Missouri

Columbia/Jefferson City is along the path of totality and the state Capitol will be the site of a large public viewing.

Radio station 93.9 The Eagle will be live and local from 5:30 am through 2:00 pm that day. The focus will be 100 percent on the eclipse starting at about noon.

Click here for Capitol city coverage

Radio station KMMO in Marshall, MO will broadcast live in an audio stream during before and during the eclipse.

Listen to KMMO live

The last total eclipse seen in Missouri was in 1869.