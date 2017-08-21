Cardinals settle for split with Pirates after Williamsport, PA loss

Josh Bell was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI as the Pirates doubled up the Cardinals 6-3 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The two teams played there in the midst of the Little League World Series. Pittsburgh won the final two of the four-game series to ensure a split. Ivan Nova improved to 11-and-10 and Felipe Rivero earned his 14th save. Jedd Gyorko had a two-run homer and Yadier Molina piled up three hits and scored two runs in the loss. Mike Leake gave up six runs in three innings to drop to 7-and-12.