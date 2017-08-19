High school football scores for 8/18/17

8-man-
Stanberry 50, Braymer 20
Rock Port 72, DeKalb 8
Greenfield 13 Union Christian Academy 0 (fft.)
North Andrew at King City, Susp.
Mound City 56, South Nodaway 6
Norborne 16, Kansas City East Christian (Kan.) 6
Stewartsville 42, North Nodaway 36 (2ot)
North Shelby 50, Northwest (Hughesville) 20
Chilhowee 28, Osceola 22
Worth County 56, South Holt 6
Tarkio 28, Southwest (Livingston County) 14
Pattonsburg 46, St. Joseph Christian 30
Class 1
Adrian 28, Butler 0
Ash Grove 36,Houston 14
Caruthersville 69, Portageville 34
Monroe City 44, Clark County 36
Clopton 44, Louisiana 38
Cole Camp 47, Concordia 13
Crest Ridge 7, Archie 6
Chaffee 48, Crystal City 0
Drexel 20, Appleton City 17
Fayette 30, Carrollton 22
Gallatin 42, North Platte 13
Hallsville 33, Putnam County 14
Paris 38, Harrisburg 6
Hayti 56, Thayer 14
Sarcoxie 45, Jasper 7
Jefferson (Festus) 56, Cabool 8
Knox County 14, Schuyler County 8
Lockwood 21, Liberal 12
Lincoln 46, Rich Hill 2
Wellington-Napoleon 58, Lone Jack 19
Marionville 55, Sherwood 6
Penney 41, Maysville 22
Princeton 50, Mid-Buchanan 7
Middle Tennessee Christian (Tenn.) 44, Midway 6
Mark Twain 28, Milan 14
Polo 34, Orrick 6
Pierce City 52, Diamond 0
Plattsburg 39, Holden 18
Hollister 54, Pleasant Hope 0
Westran 28, Salisbury 0
Marceline 45, Scotland County 3
Lexington 54, Skyline 7
Santa Fe 32, Slater 0
East Buchanan 56, South Harrison 30
South Shelby 26, Brookfield 14
Valle Catholic 63, St. Vincent 7
Scott City 41, Sumner 8
Windsor 36, Sweet Springs 0
Tipton 34, St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 20
West Platte 36, Lincoln College Prep 26
Miller 54, Willow Springs 39
Fair Grove 38, Buffalo 15
Monett 19, California 6
Lafayette County 42, Cameron 0
Cardinal Ritter 47, Soldan International Studies 6
Lamar 28, Cassville 0
Central (Cape Girardeau) 41, Liberty (Mountain View) 27
Malden 50, Central (New Madrid County) 12
El Dorado Springs 50, Stockton 18
South Callaway 25, Father Tolton Regional Catholic 19 (2ot)
Fayette 30, Carrollton 22
Hermann 28, Montgomery County 14
Centralia 44, Highland 6
East Prairie 54, Kelly 12
Lutheran St. Charles 65, Principia 6
Macon 20, Palmyra 7
Ava 26, Marshfield 12
Maryville 43, Lawson 0
Mountain Grove 46, Aurora 19
Southern Boone 15, North Callaway 12
Sikeston 32, Charleston 26
Springfield Catholic 42, Strafford 0
St. James 60, Cuba 0
University Academy Charter 44, St. Michael the Archangel 2
Christ Preparatory Academy (Kan.) 10, Summit Christian Academy 3
Lathrop 23, Trenton 0
Van-Far 44, Missouri Military Academy 7
Versailles 51, Knob Noster 30
Warsaw 14, Clinton 12
Class 3
Battle 68, Mexico 14
Lift for Life Academy Charter 50, Bishop DuBourg 6
Eldon 30, Boonville 15
Center 46, East (Kansas City) 6
Christian Brothers College 69, Miller Career Academy 28
Dexter 16, Ste. Genevieve 8
Duchesne 42, St. Charles 29
Festus 48, Vashon 6
Kennett 50, Fredericktown 14
Osage 32, Fulton 26
Jennings 18, McCluer 12
Blair Oaks 34, Kirksville 19
Lighthouse Christian HSA (Mo.) 40, East Newton 0
Logan-Rogersville 21, Central (Springfield) 0
Chillicothe 30, Marshall 0
Mt. Vernon 35, Reeds Spring 20
Oak Grove 31, Richmond 14
Odessa 22, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 17
Orchard Farm 58, Christian 28
Potosi 38, Owensville 34
McDonald County 19, Salem 6
Seneca 28, Nevada 20
Smithville 33, Pleasant Hill 15
MICDS 28, St. Charles West 14
St. Dominic 23, John Burroughs 0
Central (Park Hills) 52, Sullivan 21
Van-Far with Community 44, Missouri Military Academy 7
Wright City 35, Winfield 20
Central Academy/ Hogan Prep Academy Charter (Moved to Sat.)
Class 4
Harrisonville 41, Benton 6
Camdenton 35, Hillcrest 13
Perryville 14, DeSoto 7
Francis Howell Central 70, Ft. Zumwalt East 52
Ft. Zumwalt North 42, Ladue Horton Watkins 21
St. Louis University 42, Gateway 0
Platte County 45, Grandview 6
Hannibal 41, Helias Catholic 28
Hillsboro 34, Affton 20
Fort Osage 20, Kearney 15
Lafayette (St. Joseph) 48, North Kansas City 14
Lebanon 34, Rolla 28
North County 51, Seckman 7
Parkway Central 20, Parkway North 7
Parkway West 22, Parkway South 12
Poplar Bluff 34, Riverview Gardens 14
Raytown South 48, Ruskin 6
Grain Valley 35, Savannah 16
Seneca 28, Nevada 20
Smith-Cotton 7, Moberly 6
St. Francis Borgia 42, Pacific 12
St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 31, Westminster Christian Academy 22
Excelsior Springs 23, Warrensburg 0
Warrenton 49, Liberty (Wentzville) 21
Union 43, Washington 14
Webb City 27, Carl Junction 12
West Plains 48, Waynesville 26
Class 5
Branson 17, Neosho 14
Ozark 26, Carthage 20
Liberty 48, Central (St. Joseph) 3
Kirkwood 20, Chaminade 14
Troy Buchanan 35, Ft. Zumwalt South 22
Glendale 54, Joplin 25
Webster Groves 34, Hazelwood West 27
Jackson 39, Hickman 24
Kickapoo 45, Parkview 19
Lafayette (Wildwood) 29, Timberland 21
Staley 50, Liberty North 27
Logan-Rogersville 21, Central (Springfield) 0
Rockwood Summit 25, Marquette 21
Northwest (Cedar Hill) 43, Francis Howell North 39
William Chrisman 22, Oak Park 9
Lindbergh 41, Oakville 7
Raymore-Peculiar 37, Belton 22
Ritenour 86, Holt 49
Raytown 45, Truman 0
Vianney 42, Pattonville 28
Washington 14 Union 43
Nixa 41, Willard 27
Class 6
Lee’s Summit West 49, Blue Springs South 21
Hazelwood Central 28, DeSmet 13
Francis Howell 49, Mehlville 19
Eureka 45, Ft. Zumwalt West 26
St. Louis University 42, Gateway 0
Webster Groves 34, Hazelwood West 27
Kickapoo 45, Parkview 19
Blue Springs 43, Lee’s Summit 7
Jefferson City 47, McCluer North 0
Park Hill 41, Lee’s Summit North 21
Ritenour 86, Holt 49