Adam Wainwright headed back to St. Louis to be examined

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright lasted just three innings for the second time in his past three starts while allowing five runs on seven hits.

Matheny said Wainwright would likely be sent back to St. Louis on Friday to be evaluated. He came off the 10-day disabled list on Aug. 6 after recovering from back tightness.

“It’s real disappointing because this time of year, what are we one game back? This is usually when I go,” Wainwright said. “It’s hard for me to look my guys in the face and tell them that I’m sorry and it wasn’t as good as it needed to be.”