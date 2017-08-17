Senators McCaskill and Roberts to participate in roundtable discussion on agriculture security

The Agricultural Business Council of Kansas City will host a roundtable discussion on ag security Friday morning at the American Royal.

Friday’s roundtable will feature two powerful U.S. Senators and the Acting Homeland Security Secretary.

Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill (D) and Kansas Senator Pat Roberts (R) will participate, along with Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke.

McCaskill is the ranking Democrat on the Senate Homeland Security Committee, and Roberts chairs the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee.

McCaskill, Roberts and Duke are expected to discuss the role of the Homeland Security Department in protecting America’s food supply, as well as in protecting Missouri and Kansas farmers.

The Agricultural Business Council of Kansas City’s website says the group “advocates growth and awareness of the food, fiber, agri-science and related industries in the Kansas City region.”

Friday morning’s event begins at 10 at the American Royal in Kansas City.