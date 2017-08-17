Gordon’s hit lifts Royals to win to inch closer to the second wild card

Alex Gordon drove in the game winning run with a ninth-inning single as the Royals scratched out a 7-6 victory over the Athletics in Oakland. Matt Chapman hit a two-run homer in the eighth for the A’s to tie the score. Alcides Escobar doubled to leadoff the KC ninth for his third hit and scored on Gordon’s single. Lorenzo Cain homered, singled and drove in three runs.

Joakim Soria will have a MRI today in Kansas City after having pain in his lat and rib cage. Royals manager Ned Yost said Soria really felt it Tuesday when he gave up four runs in the eighth. Yost acknowledged time on the disabled list is a probability for the veteran reliever. He is tied for the American League-lead with seven blown saves in eight chances.

The victory moves Kansas City to 5 1/2 of Cleveland, but more importantly a 1/2 game behind the Angels for the second wild card.

The Royals will open a homestand tomorrow with the first three games against the Indians. Cleveland has a five-and-a-half game lead over the second-place Royals in the American League Central. Royals right-hander Ian Kennedy will start the first game. He is winless in his past 14 Kauffman Stadium starts. Cleveland will counter with Cy Young candidate Corey Kluber. The Royals are 5-and-4 against the Tribe this season. The two teams will oppose each other 10 more times.