Third person charged in connection with shooting of Clinton, Missouri officer

The Missouri Highway Patrol says a third person has been charged in connection with the death of Clinton, Missouri Police Officer Gary Michael.

27-year-old Jacob Johnson of Clinton has been charged with hindering prosecution of a felony. A specific crime hasn’t been identified as of yet. Johnson’s being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

WDAF reports Johnson was first arrested on August 9, three days after the Sunday when Officer Michael was shot and killed during a traffic stop. Records show he was released on August 11.

The Highway Patrol says he was taken back into custody in Henry County and booked at 6:40 p.m.

Ian McCarthy was charged last week with first degree murder in the shooting of Michael. William Noble is accused of throwing the rifle used by McCarthy into a body of water, knowing it had been used in a crime.