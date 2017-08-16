Royals bullpen gets battered, blowing big lead

Mike Moustakas, Eric Hosmer and Drew Butera homered in a five-run eighth inning to put the Royals up 8-4, but the lead didn’t last long. Joakim Soria and Mike Minor combined to give up six runs on six hits and a walk in the eighth inning in a 10-8 loss to the Athletics in Oakland.

Mike Moustakas hit his 35th home run and is one shy of tying the Royals’ franchise single season home run record. First baseman Steve Balboni holds the record with 36 in 1985 when the Royals won their first World Series.

The Royals and Athletics wrap up this three-game series today in Oakland. Left-hander Danny Duffy will start for the Royals. He is 0-and-2 with a 6.00 ERA in two August starts. Rookie right-hander Paul Blackburn will start for Oakland. The Royals are 60-and-59, a half-game behind the Angels for the second American League wildcard spot.