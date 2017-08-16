Red Sox hit early #STLCards pitching early and often in blow out loss

Boston blew the game open courtesy of a wild fifth inning, tallying eight hits and eight runs against Cardinals starter Mike Leake and reliever Matt Bowman. The Red Sox turned that into a 10-4 rout of the Cardinals in the opener of a two-game set at Fenway Park. Mike Leake was lit up for eight runs and nine hits over four-and-a-third innings to fall to 7-and-11.

Dexter Fowler had three hits, a run and two RBI for St. Louis, which has lost its last two.

The Red Sox turned their first triple play since 2011, when Yadier Molina hit into a 5-4-3 triple play. The last triple play against the Cardinals came in 2015 against Pittsburgh.

The Cardinals wrap up their two-game Interleague series with the Red Sox tonight at Fenway Park. St. Louis is a game-and-a-half behind the Cubs for first place in the NL Central. The Reds held on for a 2-1 win over the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Lance Lynn gets the start on the mound for the Redbirds. The BoSox counter with Eduardo Rodriguez.