High school football top 10 poll released

First-place votes in parenthesis.
CLASS 6
Rank, team, 2016 Rec., Pts.
1. Blue Springs (15) 12-2, 150
2. CBC, 11-2, 134
3. Rockhurst, 9-3, 114
4. Kirkwood, 13-1, 111
5. Park Hill, 6-4, 81
6. Eureka, 10-2, 77
7. Hazelwood Central, 11-1, 61
8. Raymore-Peculiar, 6-5, 44
9. Blue Springs South, 4-6, 18
10. Francis Howell, 9-3, 17
Also receiving votes: Jefferson City (6-5) 10; Springfield Kickapoo (9-2), 5; Lee’s Summit West, 9-3, 3
CLASS 5
Rank, team, 2016 Rec., Pts.
1. Vianney (15), 9-5, 150
2. Fort Zumwalt North, 12-2, 128
3. Staley, 10-3, 124
4. Battle, 12-1, 106
5. Liberty, 7-4, 81
6. Chaminade, 8-3, 65
7. Carthage, 10-2, 59
8. Glendale, 11-1, 40
9. Fort Osage, 5-6, 28
10. Park Hill South, 10-2, 15
Also receiving votes: Ozark (8-3), 12; William Chrisman (8-2) 7; Jackson (8-3), 5; Lebanon (7-4), 3; Liberty North (4-7), 2
CLASS 4
Rank, team, 2016 Rec., Pts.
1. Webb City (10), 9-4, 136
2. Ladue (2), 12-2, 117
3. Parkway North, 11-3, 113
4. Carl Junction, 9-3, 108
5. Kearney (2), 14-1, 98
6. Hannibal, 10-3, 66
7. Harrisonville (1), 12-3, 64
8. MICDS, 9-3, 53
9. Camdenton, 6-4, 29
10. Raytown South, 6-5, 17
Also receiving votes: Parkway Central (9-3), 10; Jefferson City Helias (7-5), 6; Platte County (8-4), 6; Grain Valley (8-4), 2
CLASS 3
Rank, team, 2016 Rec., Pts.
1. McCluer South-Berkley (8), 12-1, 133
2. Maryville (6), 14-1, 123
3. Miller Career, 10-3, 113
4. Blair Oaks, 11-1, 94
5. Center, 13-1, 87
6. Owensville, 12-1, 84
7. Park Hills Central, 11-2, 51
8. Reeds Spring, 8-3, 41
9. Monett (1), 14-1, 22
T10. Orchard Farm, 8-3, 20
T10. Southern Boone, 9-3, 20
Also receiving votes: St. Charles West (7-5), 16; Osage (9-2), 13; Eldon (7-5), 5; Oak Grove (5-6), 2; Cassville (8-3), 1
CLASS 2
Rank, team, 2016 Rec., Pts.
1. Lamar (14), 14-0, 149
2. Trinity (1), 12-1, 135
3. Mountain Grove, 10-2, 110
4. Lutheran North, 9-3, 102
5. Ava, 8-3, 72
6. Centralia, 9-4, 66
7. Mtn. View-Liberty, 12-1, 64
8. South Callaway, 10-1, 59
9. Cardinal Ritter, 5-5, 28
10. Brentwood, 11-2, 16
Also receiving votes: Lawson (11-3), 9; Malden (11-1), 7; Macon (11-1), 4; Lexington (10-2), 2; Strafford (3-7), 2
CLASS 1
Rank, team, 2016 Rec., Pts., LW
1. Hamilton-Penney (13), 15-0, 146+
T2. Monroe City (2), 11-4, 125
T2. Valle Catholic, 11-2, 125
4. Marceline, 12-1, 108
5. Thayer, 7-6, 90
6. Lincoln, 13-1, 72
7. Westran, 8-4, 47
8. Cass-Midway, 11-2, 43
9. Pierce City, 5-4, 32
10. Lockwood, 9-3, 14
Also receiving votes: Hayti (10-2), 10; Wellington-Napoleon (10-2), 10; Plattsburg (6-7), 2; South Shelby (6-5), 1
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 15-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Sam McDowell, The Kansas City Star; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Jim Powers, High School Sports Caravan; Cameron Teague, The Columbia Tribune; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Mike Scott, Ozone Sports; Harrison Keegan, The Springfield News-Leader; Tim Leible, The Rolla Daily News; Thomas Huitt-Johnson, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B Connoley, KRES radio; Chris Pobst, Sikeston Standard-Democrat; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe; Josh Mlot, Southeast Missourian.
Courtesy: High School Sports Caravan