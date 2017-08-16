High school football top 10 poll released

First-place votes in parenthesis.

CLASS 6

Rank, team, 2016 Rec., Pts.

1. Blue Springs (15) 12-2, 150

2. CBC, 11-2, 134

3. Rockhurst, 9-3, 114

4. Kirkwood, 13-1, 111

5. Park Hill, 6-4, 81

6. Eureka, 10-2, 77

7. Hazelwood Central, 11-1, 61

8. Raymore-Peculiar, 6-5, 44

9. Blue Springs South, 4-6, 18

10. Francis Howell, 9-3, 17

Also receiving votes: Jefferson City (6-5) 10; Springfield Kickapoo (9-2), 5; Lee’s Summit West, 9-3, 3

CLASS 5

Rank, team, 2016 Rec., Pts.

1. Vianney (15), 9-5, 150

2. Fort Zumwalt North, 12-2, 128

3. Staley, 10-3, 124

4. Battle, 12-1, 106

5. Liberty, 7-4, 81

6. Chaminade, 8-3, 65

7. Carthage, 10-2, 59

8. Glendale, 11-1, 40

9. Fort Osage, 5-6, 28

10. Park Hill South, 10-2, 15

Also receiving votes: Ozark (8-3), 12; William Chrisman (8-2) 7; Jackson (8-3), 5; Lebanon (7-4), 3; Liberty North (4-7), 2

CLASS 4

Rank, team, 2016 Rec., Pts.

1. Webb City (10), 9-4, 136

2. Ladue (2), 12-2, 117

3. Parkway North, 11-3, 113

4. Carl Junction, 9-3, 108

5. Kearney (2), 14-1, 98

6. Hannibal, 10-3, 66

7. Harrisonville (1), 12-3, 64

8. MICDS, 9-3, 53

9. Camdenton, 6-4, 29

10. Raytown South, 6-5, 17

Also receiving votes: Parkway Central (9-3), 10; Jefferson City Helias (7-5), 6; Platte County (8-4), 6; Grain Valley (8-4), 2

CLASS 3

Rank, team, 2016 Rec., Pts.

1. McCluer South-Berkley (8), 12-1, 133

2. Maryville (6), 14-1, 123

3. Miller Career, 10-3, 113

4. Blair Oaks, 11-1, 94

5. Center, 13-1, 87

6. Owensville, 12-1, 84

7. Park Hills Central, 11-2, 51

8. Reeds Spring, 8-3, 41

9. Monett (1), 14-1, 22

T10. Orchard Farm, 8-3, 20

T10. Southern Boone, 9-3, 20

Also receiving votes: St. Charles West (7-5), 16; Osage (9-2), 13; Eldon (7-5), 5; Oak Grove (5-6), 2; Cassville (8-3), 1

CLASS 2

Rank, team, 2016 Rec., Pts.

1. Lamar (14), 14-0, 149

2. Trinity (1), 12-1, 135

3. Mountain Grove, 10-2, 110

4. Lutheran North, 9-3, 102

5. Ava, 8-3, 72

6. Centralia, 9-4, 66

7. Mtn. View-Liberty, 12-1, 64

8. South Callaway, 10-1, 59

9. Cardinal Ritter, 5-5, 28

10. Brentwood, 11-2, 16

Also receiving votes: Lawson (11-3), 9; Malden (11-1), 7; Macon (11-1), 4; Lexington (10-2), 2; Strafford (3-7), 2

CLASS 1

Rank, team, 2016 Rec., Pts., LW

1. Hamilton-Penney (13), 15-0, 146+

T2. Monroe City (2), 11-4, 125

T2. Valle Catholic, 11-2, 125

4. Marceline, 12-1, 108

5. Thayer, 7-6, 90

6. Lincoln, 13-1, 72

7. Westran, 8-4, 47

8. Cass-Midway, 11-2, 43

9. Pierce City, 5-4, 32

10. Lockwood, 9-3, 14

Also receiving votes: Hayti (10-2), 10; Wellington-Napoleon (10-2), 10; Plattsburg (6-7), 2; South Shelby (6-5), 1

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 15-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Sam McDowell, The Kansas City Star; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Jim Powers, High School Sports Caravan; Cameron Teague, The Columbia Tribune; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Mike Scott, Ozone Sports; Harrison Keegan, The Springfield News-Leader; Tim Leible, The Rolla Daily News; Thomas Huitt-Johnson, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B Connoley, KRES radio; Chris Pobst, Sikeston Standard-Democrat; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe; Josh Mlot, Southeast Missourian.

