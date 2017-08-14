Deadline is today for Missouri residents to apply for disaster relief

Missouri residents devastated by flooding during April and early May have one last chance to apply for disaster relief. Today is the deadline for homeowners and renters in 35 counties to seek individual federal assistance.

Those living in the following counties are eligible to apply: Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Christian, Crawford, Dent, Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Gasconade, Greene, Howell, Iron, Jasper, Jefferson, Madison, Maries, McDonald, Newton, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pemiscot, Phelps, Pulaski, Reynolds, Ripley, Shannon, Ste. Genevieve, St. Louis, Stone, Taney, Texas, Wayne and Wright.

President Donald Trump issued a Disaster Declaration for the state on June 2nd, freeing up federal funds to provide assistance. State Disaster Recovery Coordinator Patrick Baker said people often mistakenly assume they can’t get federal assistance if they’re protected by disaster insurance.

“It’s important that even if an applicant has flood insurance that they still call and register,” said Baker. “We don’t want anybody to disqualify themselves. Let those officials on the phone walk you through what programs and assistance is available, see what you might qualify for.”

Since disaster assistance has been available for victims of the spring floods, grant money has been issued to nearly 1,900 individuals and families in the 35 counties for items such as emergency home repairs and rental assistance.

Mike O’Connell with the Missouri Department of Public Safety said the dollar figure for individuals is substantial. “There’s almost $12 million in grant money that’s gone to them,” said O’Connell.

O’Connell said the federal money is meant to simultaneously help people and the cities they live in recover from disasters.

“This is essential for families to recover, and then that helps Missouri communities recover. We just don’t want anybody to miss out on this opportunity to apply,” said O’Connell.

Homeowners, renters and businesses in Missouri have also received low interests loans totaling $15.6 million from the Small Business Administration as a result of the floods.

Further information during the last day to apply for aid is available here of by calling 800-621-FEMA.