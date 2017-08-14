Cardinals eight-game win streak ends, but only one game out in the Central

R.A. Dickey cooled off the Cardinals as he cruised through seven innings of one-run ball to help lead the Braves past the Cardinals 6-3 in St. Louis. The Cardinals had their eight game winning streak snapped. Michael Wacha surrendered four runs over five frames to take the loss. Paul DeJong homered in the loss.

Brandon Phillips, disliked in St. Louis from his time with the Reds, had two hits including a homer and two RBI as Atlanta prevented the series sweep. The Braves snapped a five-game slide

The Cardinals open a two-game Interleague series with the Red Sox in Boston Tuesday. At 61-and-57, St. Louis is a game behind the Cubs for first in the Central Division and remain 4 1/2 out in the wild card, chasing Colorado. Mike Leake gets the start for the Cards. The Sox counter with Rick Porcello.