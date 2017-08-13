Chiefs move up Mahomes to number two on the depth chart

The Patrick Mahomes era moved one step closer in

Kansas City with the team’s first-round draft pick moving up to No.

2 on the team’s depth chart behind Alex Smith and ahead of Tyler

Bray.

“It gives Patrick an opportunity to step up and work with that

second group and see what he can do there,” head coach Andy Reid

said.

Mahomes followed Smith in the team’s quarterback rotation at

practice Sunday. The No. 10 overall pick in this year’s draft took

a handful of snaps with the first-team offense and then led the

second-team offense before handing off to Bray.

The move comes after Friday’s preseason opener against the San

Francisco 49ers in which Mahomes outshone the fifth-year veteran

Bray, who has never taken a snap in a regular-season NFL game.

Mahomes finished the game 7-of-9 passing for 49 yards and a

touchdown with a passer rating of 126.4. The rookie connected with

wide receiver Demarcus Robinson on a 41-yard bomb on his first play

from scrimmage, only to see the play erased due to a penalty.

Bray meanwhile completed 5 of 8 passes for 63 yards and an

interception for a passer rating of 47.4. He also saw a big play

pulled from the stat sheet – an 83-yard touchdown strike to Chris

Conley wiped away by a disputed offensive pass interference call.

Reid denied that Bray’s performance played any role in the

elevation of Mahomes to No. 2 on the depth chart.

“It’s not because of Tyler’s performance in the game,” Reid said.

“I thought he actually played very well.”

The move demonstrates the Chiefs have confidence in their

quarterback of the future. Reid said Mahomes proved he can function

effectively on the field while still learning the ropes. He

believes the rookie’s performance justifies a larger workload.

“He’s worked very hard, but it’s being able to get in and function

in the huddle while still seeing the defenses and the reads,

knowing the calls that he needs to make to get in and out of

trouble in both the run and the pass game,” Reid said.

Tight end Travis Kelce said he sees the potential in Mahomes.

“We’re throwing a lot at the guy and it’s fun to see him grow,” he

said. “He’s doing just fine and I’m sure he’s going to be just as

good as everyone expects him to be.”

One concern for Mahomes is his adjustment from a no-huddle Air Raid

offense in college at Texas Tech to the intricate West Coast

offense run by Reid. The veteran coach carries a reputation for a

thick playbook with lengthy play calls.

Reid said Mahomes picked up the offense’s language very quickly.

“We’ve got a few words that we’ve got on these routes,” Reid said.

“He handles that pretty well. We saw that even when we brought him

in for the pre-draft test.”

While the depth chart churns on the lower rungs of the ladder, a

starting quarterback controversy in Kansas City remains far beyond

the horizon. The starting job belongs to Alex Smith beyond a shadow

of a doubt.

Smith delivered a brutally efficient offensive performance in the

preseason opener against San Francisco. The first-team offense

marched down the field in an eight-play, 75-yard drive covering

just 3 minutes and 22 seconds.

The 13-year veteran finished four-of-six passing for 48 yards and a

rating of 91.0. He also scrambled 10 yards for a first down.

Kelce said Smith stands on a whole other level as the team’s leader.

“It’s a fun thing to have Alex and his confidence and him being

just about the oldest guy in the room,” Kelce said. “But leading us

and knowing his veteran presence has got some accountability to it.”

The Chiefs played all four quarterbacks in the preseason opener

including fourth-string quarterback Joel Stave. Reid said there’s

no guarantee all four will play in the remaining preseason games.

The club travels to Cincinnati Saturday for its second preseason

game. Smith expects to start and play no more than a series or two

before giving way to Mahomes. The rookie may play a series with the

first-team depending on how quickly Smith exits the game.

Reid did not commit to whether the Mahomes’ promotion to the No. 2

quarterback role was a planned move, or even a permanent one for

that matter.

“If you’re going to try and put it in a box, I’m not sure we can do

that,” Reid said. “It’s just what I want to do today.”

Notes: Tight end Travis Kelce returned to the practice field for

the first time since Aug. 3. Kelce experienced inflammation in his

knee from his 2013 microfracture surgery. … Defensive end Chris

Jones made his return to practice after starting training camp on

the physically unable to perform list. Jones participated in

individual drills but did not take part in live contact. …

Cornerback Steven Nelson sat our Sunday’s practice with a groin

strain. Nelson played 18 snaps in Friday’s preseason game against

San Francisco. … Kicker Cairo Santos, who sustained a groin

injury last week, did not practice Sunday. Emergency kicker Sam

Ficken handled kicking duties.