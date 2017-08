The St. Louis Cardinals remained the hottest team in baseball notching a seventh straight win 8-5 over the Atlanta Braves in the series opener at Busch Stadium.

Paul DeJong hit two doubles and drove in three runs and Randall Grichuk drove in two and scored twice for the Cardinals.

Adam Wainwright improved his record to 12-5 going five innings allowing just one run on four hits. The Cardinals turned double plays in each of the first three innings.