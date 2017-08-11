Weapon used in Clinton officer’s shooting identified; man charged in disposing of it

Legal authorities in western-Missouri’s Clinton have identified the fire-arm used in the shooting of Police Officer Gary Michael, and the person who disposed of the weapon.

Henry County Prosecutor Richard Shields has charged 35-year-old William Grant Noble with felony tampering with evidence. Noble is accused of throwing the rifle used in the murder of Officer Michael into a body of water North of Clinton.

Shields claims Noble knew the weapon had been used in the crime. He said charges against other individuals could be announced as an investigation continues.

Noble is charged with a class E felony, which carries a penalty of up to four years in prison.

39-year-old Ian McCarthy’s been charged with First Degree Murder for the shooting, which carries a possible death sentence.

Other questions involving the incident remain unanswered.

Police say Officer Michael shot and injured McCarthy during their exchange of gunfire that ultimately killed Michael. Its not known how McCarthy traveled on foot 13 miles after being shot by Officer Michael during the incident Sunday night.

It has not been publicly identified which part of McCarthy’s body was struck by a the gun shot.

McCarthy crashed and disabled his vehicle two blocks away from where his alleged encounter with Michael took place. He then alluded law enforcement personnel for most of two days before being captured.

Henry County Sheriff Kent Oberkrom said he thinks McCarthy may have been aided by another person during his time at large. Oberkrom suggested it’s possible the other person wasn’t aware McCarthy was being pursued by police.

After being taken into custody Tuesday evening, McCarthy was transported to a Kansas City hospital for treament, before being returned to the Henry County Jail at 12:19 a.m. Wednesday.