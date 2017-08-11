Fowler, Rosenthal help #STLCards finish off four-game sweep of the #Royals

Dexter Fowler snapped a 3-3 tie with a grand slam in the seventh inning and the Cardinals held on to beat the Royals 8-6 at Busch Stadium. Fowler had five RBI for St. Louis, which overcame a 3-0 deficit after five innings to sweep the four-game, home and home series with KC. Tyler Lyons picked up the win in relief of starter Lance Lynn.

The Royals were outscored 37-9 in the series, but led in all four games. The Cardinals have won six in a row.

Neftali Feliz retired none of the four batters he faced and surrendered the grand slam to Fowler. Brandon Moss had a pinch two-run double which came off Seung-hwan Oh in the eighth inning. Moss just missed a grand slam, with his ball landing just inches below the top of the wall in right center. Lorenzo Cain had four KC hits.

Trevor Rosenthal worked out of the eighth inning jam and then closed out the ninth for his tenth save.

Lynn is okay after taking a line drive off his head against the Royals. It happened in the top of the third off the bat of Lorenzo Cain. Lynn tried to duck, but the ball appeared to glance off his head and go into center field for a hit. Lynn popped up, rubbed his head, and, after conferring with the trainer, stayed in the game.

— AL Central Division —

W L PCT GB Streak

Indians 60 52 .536 0 -2

Twins 57 56 .504 3.5 5

Royals 57 57 .500 4 -4

Tigers 52 62 .456 9 -1

White Sox 44 68 .393 16 3

— NL Central Division —

W L PCT GB Streak

Cubs 59 54 .522 0 -2

Cardinals 59 56 .513 1 6

Brewers 59 58 .504 2 -5

Pirates 57 58 .496 3 1

Reds 48 67 .417 12 2