“Rally Cat” runs onto field one pitch before Yadi’s grand slam leads to another #STLCards win over the #Royals (VIDEO/AUDIO)

In 2011 it was the “Rally Squirrel.” In 2017 we have the “Rally Cat.”

With the bases loaded and two outs, Yadier Molina was at the plate facing Royals reliever Peter Moylan. KC was up 5-4, when a kitten ran out onto the field making its way to Lorenzo Cain in center field. A Busch Stadium employee retrieved the cat and on the very next pitch, Molina hit a grand slam putting the Cardinals up for good for an 8-5 victory.

Watch the cat and the HR

It was the Cardinals fifth straight win, pushing them into a second place tie with Milwaukee and now just 1 1/2 games out of first place behind the Cubs.

Molina and Mike Matheny comment on the kitty

Jose Martinez also homered for the Cards. Matt Bowman got the win in relief and Trevor Rosenthal posted his ninth save.

KC starter Trevor Cahill did not make it out of the third, giving up three runs on four hits and five walks. He has an 8.18 ERA in three starts with the Royals. Whit Merrifield had four hits and Melky Cabrera homered and drove in three runs.