STLCards win fourth straight to gain on the Cubs. Vargas continues post All-Star slumber for the #Royals

Jedd Gyorko’s three-run homer capped off a six-run fifth inning as the Cardinals offense continues to roll in a 10-3 win over the Royals in Kansas City. Yadier Molina homered and drove in three and Randal Grichuk also went deep. The Cardinals won their fourth in a row and pulled to within one game of Milwaukee for second place and now are just 2 1/2 games behind the Cubs, who lost late Tuesday night in San Francisco.

The Cardinals have won four in a row.

Meanwhile the slide continues for Jason Vargas and the Royals. Vargas was knocked around again, giving up six runs in less than five innings. Vargas is just 1-and-3 in his last six starts to fall to 13-and-6 overall, after entering the All-Star break with a 12-3 record.

Infielder Cheslor Cuthbert is back with the Royals. He was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. He started at third base, allowing Mike Moustakas to DH. Cuthbert finished 2-for-4. His three-run double in the fourth inning turned a 1-0 deficit into a short-lived 3-1 lead. Cuthbert turned on a Wacha fastball that he laced down the left field corner. Wacha ran into trouble walking two hitters, but the Cardinals’ bats quickly responded.

Grichuk homered to make it 3-2 and then Vargas was chased after hitting Matt Carpenter and giving up infield hit to Tommy Pham. Molina put the Cardinals on top when his grounder towards third, hit the base and bounced into left field scoring two runs. Mike Minor later gave up a three-run homer to Gyorko to cap a six-run fifth inning.

The Royals are just 3-8 following their nine-game win streak and dropped to four games behind Cleveland. The Royals are in a three-way tie with Seattle and Tampa Bay for the second and final wild card spot. Baltimore and Minnesota are 1 1/2 games behind, creating a five-team log jam for the final wild card spot.