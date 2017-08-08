Law enforcement regrouping to track down suspect in Clinton, MO officer’s murder

5 a.m. Tuesday

Efforts to track down 39-year-old Ian McCarthy, who’s charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Clinton, Missouri police officer Gary Michael, were unsuccessful Monday night.

At about 9:30 p.m. Monday night, law enforcement teams appeared to gather and conference at the city’s new 9-1-1 center. Several locations were staked out earlier in the day where it was thought McCarthy might be hold up, including a closed up school and a number of houses.

McCarthy was not found.

From Monday:

According to information from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Police Officer in was shot and killed Sunday night in western-Missouri’s Clinton.

37 year old Gary Michael, who has been with the Clinton P.D. for less than a year, was shot and killed following a traffic stop late last night near the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

The patrol says Officer Michael had stopped a vehicle while on patrol. According to the probable cause report, before shots were fired, Michael was able to give a description of the vehicle and license plates registered to 39-year-old Ian McCarthy.

Surveillance video from the Everyday Convenience store shows a 2008 Dodge Nitro matching the vehicle registered to McCarthy entering the store’s lot. The driver exited the vehicle, entered the store and purchased a package of cigarette wrappers. He then exited the store.

Prior to entering the vehicle, the driver of the Nitro had a brief conversation with a witness, who positively identified the driver as Ian McCarthy.

Surveillance video from another convenience store shows a police cruiser pursuing the same Dodge Nitro. The time signature for the footage is consistent with Officer Michael’s murder.

Once pulled over, the State Highway Patrol believe’s McCarthy exited his vehicle and shot at Officer Michael.

They also say Officer Michael was able to return fire, but they do not know if McCarthy was hit. McCarthy then fled the scene and his whereabouts is unknown.

McCarthy, who was initially a person of interest, is considered armed and dangerous.

McCarthy has been officially charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action by Henry County Prosecutor Richard Shields. McCarthy has a Felony warrant out for unlawful possession of a firearm in July of 2015 in Johnson County.

WMUR-TV in Manchester, New Hampshire reports McCarthy has an active first degree assault warrant in that state.

Sergeant Bill Lowe of the Missouri Highway Patrol said the traffic stop was in regard to a registration violation and the vehicles headlights not being on.

The suspect vehicle was later recovered approximately two blocks south of the initial shooting.

Police believe McCarthy is on foot and still in the Clinton area, which is roughly 75 miles southeast of Kansas City. Lowe said the search area is roughly a ten block radius extending out side the city limits into the county.

The Senior Center and certain city services are closed today in Clinton as a result of the danger posed by McCarthy.

There are no sports practice for the school teams today. The local hospital is on high alert.

According to David Lee of Missourinet affiliate KDKD in Clinton, “every available officer is in town or outside of town looking for” the suspect.

Lee said McCarthy would have limited options trying to leave the area undetected.

“If you’re going to try to get away from here on foot, you’re just about going to have to stay on the road if you go south,” said Lee. “Because if you go south of Clinton, if go off the road, you’re going to run into Truman Lake. And right now, Truman Lake’s pretty high because of all the rain that we’ve been having.”

Sgt. Lowe said investigators have so far concluded McCarthy should still be in the immediate area. “Nothing has led us to believe that he’s left the area, or he’s anywhere outside the area. But it is our best guess. So we’re not 100% sure.”

Sgt. Lowe said there’s no dash cam or body cam video available of the incident.

Attorney General Josh Hawley released a statement late Monday afternoon offering support for the family of Officer Michael, and for the effort to capture McCarthy.

Hawley said. “I have instructed my office to provide any and all assistance necessary to find those responsible for this heinous act, and bring them to justice.”

David Lee of KDKD contributed to this report