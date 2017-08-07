Missourinet 7 a.m. News 8-7-2017

Top Story: A police officer was shot and killed late last night in western-Missouri’s Clinton. 37-year-old Gary Michael had been with the department for less than a year. 39-year-old Ian McCarthy is a person of interest in the incident.
Your source for Missouri News and Sports
By Jason Taylor
Top Story: A police officer was shot and killed late last night in western-Missouri’s Clinton. 37-year-old Gary Michael had been with the department for less than a year. 39-year-old Ian McCarthy is a person of interest in the incident.