Missouri House Speaker: “We’ve got to make sure” Mizzou is the strongest University it can be

(This story is written by Missourinet news director Brian Hauswirth and news director Bob Ehle at Missourinet Moberly affiliate KWIX Radio (AM 1230)

House Speaker Todd Richardson says Missouri lawmakers are hopeful that they’re going to see “the kind of strong, vibrant University of Missouri that people in this state deserve and expect.”

“The University of Missouri is an incredibly important asset to Missouri and we’ve got to make sure that it’s the strongest university it can be,” Richardson says.

Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, spoke to Missourinet Moberly affiliate KWIX Radio (AM 1230) during a recent stop in the northern Missouri community.

“But it’s going to take strong leadership at the University of Missouri, it’s going to take strong leadership on the Board of Curators and it’s going to take strong oversight by the Missouri Legislature and we’re ready to do that mission,” says Richardson.

Richardson’s Moberly presentation was part of his recent northeast Missouri tour. Richardson, House Majority Leader Mike Cierpiot, R-Lee’s Summit, and State Rep. Craig Redmon, R-Canton, also traveled to Hannibal, Kirksville and Macon. They reviewed the 2017 legislative session at each stop.

Richardson, Cierpiot and Redmon are in their fourth and final House terms. They were elected to the House in 2010.