Suspect sought in killing of Clinton, MO officer

According to information from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Police Officer in was shot and killed last night in western-Missouri’s Clinton.

37 year old Gary Michael, who has been with the Clinton P.D. for less than a year, was shot and killed following a traffic stop late last night near the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

The patrol says Officer Michael had stopped a vehicle while on patrol. They believe the suspect exited the vehicle and shot at Officer Michael.

They also say Officer Michael was able to return fire, but they do not know if the suspect was hit. The suspect then fled the scene and his whereabouts is unknown.

A Suspect in the incident is 39-year-old Ian McCarthy of the Clinton area. McCarthy, who was initially a person of interest, is considered armed and dangerous.

Sergeant Bill Lowe of the Missouri Highway Patrol Said the traffic stop was in regard to a registration violation.

Police believe McCarthy is on foot and still in the Clinton area, which is roughly 75 miles southeast of Kansas City.

Sgt. Lowe said there’s no dash cam or body cam video available of the incident.

David Lee of KDKD contributed to this report