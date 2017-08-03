Yadi shows he’s still got plenty in the tank

If posting cryptic (or maybe not so subtle) messages on Instagram is what it takes for Yadier Molina to get pumped, I say keep posting away!

Molina hit two solo home runs and a double to back Luke Weaver who pitched into the seventh inning as the Cardinals held on for a 5-4 win in Milwaukee to even their series.

When the Cardinals acquired Dexter Fowler over the winter from the Cubs, they borrowed the notion that how Dexter goes, the rest of the team goes. That appears to have changed over to Yadi.

”He is our captain, he is our leader, he is the St. Louis Cardinals,” Kolten Wong said of Molina. ”We are going to hop on his back whenever he is going. He is our man. When he goes, we go.”

Molina homered in the fourth and then again off Brent Suter (2-2) leading off the sixth inning for his 12th of the season and fourth career multi-homer game–second this season.

”He was the story of the game tonight,” Suter said. ”That guy’s on his way to the Hall of Fame.”

Weaver allowed five hits, struck out eight and walked two over 6 1/3 innings in his first road start of the season and second for Adam Wainwright who missed his second start with back tightness. Weaver allowed a solo homer to Eric Thames, his 25th of the year. Weaver also allowed a run in the seventh.