Slow start sinks Martinez, #STLCards

Carlos Martinez had a shaky first inning and that was the difference as the Cardinals lost their series opener at Milwaukee 3-2.

Eric Sogard scored on a groundout by Ryan Braun, and Domingo Santana snapped Milwaukee’s 0-for-33 skid with runners in scoring position with an RBI single up the middle. Manny Pina followed with a double to center to plate Santana and make it 3-0. Both hits came with two outs.

After the Cardinals made 3-2 in the fifth, Martinez kept it close by getting a grounder to third base by Santana with the bases loaded. Martinez, Yadi and even Santana himself thought he was out on strike three looking the pitch before.

All three players started towards their dugout but the home plate umpire called the pitch high. Martinez kept his composure and got the final out.

Martinez had given up 16 first inning runs. He said he’ll consider changing his warmup routine.

”I throw all my pitches at game speed,” Martinez said through a translator. ”I try to stay focused and try to treat my warmups as I was pitching an inning during the game. Now I think it’s more of an issue of staying in control mentally and that’s something I need to work on.”