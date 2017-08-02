Bench trial underway in St. Louis for former officer charged with murder

The prosecution has begun calling witnesses in the bench trial of a former St. Louis police officer charged with murder.

36-year-old Jason Stockley is charged in St. Louis City with first degree murder and armed criminal action, for the December 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith during a police chase.

Charges weren’t filed until last year, after then St. Louis Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce said that new unspecified evidence had surfaced.

This is a bench trial, which means it’s a trial by a judge. There is no jury.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson is the judge in this trial, which is taking place at the Carnahan Courthouse.

Judge Wilson has also scheduled court for Thursday.

Wilson says court will not be in session on Friday nor on Monday. The trial would resume on Tuesday, August 8.