Piscotty activated for #STLCards series with the Brewers

The Cardinals activated outfielder Stephen Piscotty from the 10-day disabled list (right groin strain) and optioned outfielder Harrison Bader to Memphis.

Piscotty, 26, finished a four-game rehabilitation assignment to Peoria (A) on Sunday night, batting .200 (3-15) with two doubles, three RBI and a stolen base. He will join the team in Milwaukee to begin an eight-game road trip tonight.

Bader, 23, started six games in centerfield for St. Louis and batted .286 (6-21) with two doubles, two walks and a run scored. The run scored was the game-winning run on a game-ending sacrifice fly in his Major League debut on July 25 vs. Colorado.