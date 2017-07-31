The Bill Pollock Show–Rough weekend for former #Mizzou football stars (PODCAST)

I almost said forget it today…Woke up feeling horrible. Didn’t have the motivation to record a podcast, but as the number of listeners continue to soar I needed to pull up my big boy pants and get the job done.

So hear you go…rough weekend for Jacquies Smith and Shane Ray, former Mizzou defensive stars who suffered injuries one day into their respective training camps.

Tiger basketball, Terrance Phillips wants to be the best point guard in the country…that’s not too far fetched.

Lance Lynn is tired of hearing about all the trade talk.

What will Ned Yost do with Melky Cabrera?

I gutted one out for you today…the least you could do is listen!